Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.53 and last traded at $26.23, with a volume of 12611 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.44.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.74. The company has a market capitalization of $746.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $394.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.97 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 15.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

In other Universal Insurance news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $526,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 951,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,066,908.78. This trade represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jon Springer sold 26,393 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $675,924.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 331,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,498,294.35. This represents a 7.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,393 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,925. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance in the first quarter worth about $59,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Universal Insurance in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 45,981.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

