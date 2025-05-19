Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $209.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.27% from the company’s previous close.

RGA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.85.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE RGA traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $208.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,789. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.57. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $159.25 and a twelve month high of $233.81.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 389.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,123,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,911,000 after purchasing an additional 893,537 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $174,082,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 67.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,511,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,699,000 after purchasing an additional 611,226 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,640,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,205,042,000 after purchasing an additional 564,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 54,931.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,512,000 after buying an additional 474,060 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

