Citigroup Lowers Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target to $4.50

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RPAY. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Repay from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Repay from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Repay from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Repay has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.90.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.18. 1,308,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,344. The company has a market capitalization of $415.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.61. Repay has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Repay had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $77.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 19% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Repay news, President Shaler Alias acquired 174,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $723,776.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 249,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,026.60. The trade was a 232.54% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Andrew Sr. Morris purchased 86,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.89 per share, for a total transaction of $337,500.29. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 86,761 shares in the company, valued at $337,500.29. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 439,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,974 over the last three months. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Repay by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 497,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 21,807 shares during the period. Continental Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Repay by 267.2% in the 1st quarter. Continental Advisors LLC now owns 336,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 244,556 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Repay by 24.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,166,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 428,289 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Repay by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 742,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 21,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Repay by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 10,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

