RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Given New $285.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $285.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on RenaissanceRe from $437.00 to $426.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.60.

Shares of RNR traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $247.59. The stock had a trading volume of 80,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,651. RenaissanceRe has a 12-month low of $208.98 and a 12-month high of $300.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.92.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO James Christopher Fraser sold 332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total transaction of $82,847.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,154 shares in the company, valued at $6,776,009.16. The trade was a 1.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 462.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 864,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,035,000 after purchasing an additional 710,698 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth about $173,530,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,496,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $599,049,000 after acquiring an additional 676,125 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,013,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $500,991,000 after acquiring an additional 446,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 33,487.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 396,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,040,000 after buying an additional 394,821 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

