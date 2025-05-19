Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Evercore ISI Analyst Says

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $455.00 to $493.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DE. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Baird R W lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $513.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Argus set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $506.75.

Shares of DE stock opened at $531.79 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $533.78. The company has a market capitalization of $144.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $468.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.53 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total transaction of $12,304,993.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,484,675.58. This represents a 24.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2,750.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 116.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

