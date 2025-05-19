Palo Alto Networks (PANW) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/19/2025 – Palo Alto Networks had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $223.00 price target on the stock.

5/16/2025 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $215.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/15/2025 – Palo Alto Networks is now covered by analysts at Roth Capital. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2025 – Palo Alto Networks was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital to a “hold” rating.

5/1/2025 – Palo Alto Networks was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/17/2025 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $240.00 to $205.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2025 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $205.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/10/2025 – Palo Alto Networks was upgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/10/2025 – Palo Alto Networks was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $156.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2025 – Palo Alto Networks is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2025 – Palo Alto Networks was upgraded by analysts at Stephens to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/31/2025 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $240.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2025 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $213.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2025 – Palo Alto Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.0%

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $192.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,754,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,694,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.68, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $208.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The network technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $22,858,894.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 293,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,458,002.70. This represents a 29.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $16,541,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,543,516 shares in the company, valued at $586,132,981.56. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 568,962 shares of company stock worth $96,933,690 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,271 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% in the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 141 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 4,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.5% during the first quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,310 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

