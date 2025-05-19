Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $327.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $287.00 to $327.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BURL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $297.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $329.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.27.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE BURL traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $270.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,751. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $181.87 and a fifty-two week high of $298.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.09.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 4,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $1,185,063.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 70,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,797,239.64. This trade represents a 6.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Travis Marquette sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.63, for a total value of $45,149.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,746.54. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.