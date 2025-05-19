DA Davidson Boosts Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Price Target to $45.00

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NBIS. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

NBIS stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,344,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,313,243. Nebius Group has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $50.87. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.27 and a beta of 3.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average of $28.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBIS. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter worth $331,474,000. Accel Leaders 4 Associates L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter worth $96,704,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter worth $73,782,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter worth $67,431,000. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter worth $46,822,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

