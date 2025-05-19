JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Stock Price

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.82.

TJX traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,593,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,334,326. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.03. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $97.53 and a 1 year high of $134.52. The company has a market cap of $150.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $1,670,565,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $1,330,717,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $570,342,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 14,486.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,912,116 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $354,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,151 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in TJX Companies by 689.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,595,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $313,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,415 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

