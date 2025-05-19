Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CART. Seaport Res Ptn raised Maplebear to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Maplebear from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Maplebear from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Maplebear in a report on Friday, April 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maplebear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.30.

Get Maplebear alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CART

Maplebear Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ CART traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.55. The company had a trading volume of 633,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,505,878. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. Maplebear has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.86 million. Maplebear had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maplebear will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Maplebear

In other Maplebear news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 5,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $223,449.93. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 484,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,616,310.44. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 2,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $81,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,654,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,182,360. The trade was a 0.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,785 in the last quarter. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maplebear

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Maplebear during the first quarter worth $268,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Maplebear during the 1st quarter worth $418,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 17.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,585,000 after acquiring an additional 57,879 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Maplebear by 358.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in Maplebear in the 1st quarter worth about $721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.