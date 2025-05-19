Solar Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 16th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, NRG Energy, GE Vernova, First Solar, Vistra, and NextEra Energy are the seven Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture or install solar energy technologies—such as photovoltaic panels, inverters and mounting systems—and may also include firms focused on project development and maintenance. By investing in solar stocks, individuals gain exposure to the growth of the renewable?energy sector and can benefit from technological advances, government incentives and the increasing global shift toward cleaner power generation. As part of the broader green?energy market, their performance often hinges on policy changes, commodity costs and innovation cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $4.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $347.23. The stock had a trading volume of 66,208,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,749,797. Tesla has a 12-month low of $167.41 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $264.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 170.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B stock traded up $5.83 on Friday, hitting $513.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,578,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,286,208. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $401.58 and a one year high of $542.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $519.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $485.98. The company has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88.

NRG Energy (NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

NYSE NRG traded up $2.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.64. 5,101,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,024,741. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.49. NRG Energy has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $158.66. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of NYSE GEV traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $425.18. 1,494,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,303,884. The company has a market cap of $116.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.40. GE Vernova has a one year low of $150.01 and a one year high of $447.50.

First Solar (FSLR)

First Solar, Inc., a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

NASDAQ FSLR traded down $7.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.54. 3,533,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,048,664. First Solar has a 52 week low of $116.56 and a 52 week high of $306.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.52. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Shares of NYSE VST traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.56. 3,959,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,549,206. Vistra has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $199.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.58 and a 200 day moving average of $141.92. The stock has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.62. 6,225,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,890,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.34.

