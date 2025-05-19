COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Director Sells $117,426.60 in Stock

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) Director Robert L. Denton sold 4,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $117,426.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

COPT Defense Properties Price Performance

Shares of CDP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.40. The stock had a trading volume of 67,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,352. COPT Defense Properties has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.86.

Get COPT Defense Properties alerts:

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $187.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPT Defense Properties Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from COPT Defense Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is currently 97.60%.

CDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CDP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COPT Defense Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDP. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 87.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 102,280 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the fourth quarter worth $1,481,000.

About COPT Defense Properties

(Get Free Report)

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for COPT Defense Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COPT Defense Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.