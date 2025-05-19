Sable Offshore Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SOC)

Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 37,752 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 453% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,826 call options.

In related news, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim sold 143,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $3,648,358.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,100,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,251,435.53. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sable Offshore by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,685,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,501,000 after acquiring an additional 199,366 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sable Offshore by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,694,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,954 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sable Offshore by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,155,000 after purchasing an additional 177,971 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Sable Offshore by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 623,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,275,000 after purchasing an additional 121,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Sable Offshore by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sable Offshore stock traded up $5.49 on Monday, reaching $34.35. 4,404,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day moving average is $23.44. Sable Offshore has a one year low of $12.73 and a one year high of $35.00.

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sable Offshore will post -6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sable Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Sable Offshore in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital set a $30.00 price target on Sable Offshore in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

