Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV)

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 94,461 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 21% compared to the typical volume of 77,794 call options.
In other news, insider Kristen J. Mcveety sold 69,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,778,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 12,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,272,440. This trade represents a 5.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,940 shares of company stock valued at $13,786,546 over the last ninety days.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.
Shares of CRWV traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.93. 18,555,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,114,829. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $87.44.
CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67).
CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.
