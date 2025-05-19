Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV)

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 94,461 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 21% compared to the typical volume of 77,794 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kristen J. Mcveety sold 69,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,778,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 12,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,272,440. This trade represents a 5.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,940 shares of company stock valued at $13,786,546 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research note on Thursday. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of CRWV traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.93. 18,555,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,114,829. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $87.44.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67).

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock Company Profile

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

