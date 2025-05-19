Antero Resources Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 18,974 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 141% compared to the typical volume of 7,872 put options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $7,952,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,568,000. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,300,000 shares of company stock worth $52,834,994 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AR. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of AR stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.62. 858,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,175,324. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $42.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 123.81 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Antero Resources had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Williams Trading set a $48.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho raised shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.72.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

