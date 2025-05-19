Luther King, Jr. Acquires 500,000 Shares of TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO) Stock

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) insider Luther King, Jr. purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,061,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,922,950. The trade was a 19.52% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TXO Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TXO traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $15.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,964. The company has a market cap of $632.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.17. TXO Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.05.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $84.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. TXO Partners had a negative net margin of 63.22% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TXO Partners, L.P. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXO Partners Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.96%. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 580.95%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TXO Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TXO Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXO. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $505,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in TXO Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TXO Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $423,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in TXO Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in TXO Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,609,000. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TXO Partners

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

