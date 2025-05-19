Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,360 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,360 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $603,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 324,746 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,077 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 426,917 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $63.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.72. The stock has a market cap of $253.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 16.96%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 71.62%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 11,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $760,080.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,886,294.67. This trade represents a 5.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $46,474.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,013.45. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,635 shares of company stock worth $931,901 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

