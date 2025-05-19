Top Grocery Stocks Worth Watching – May 18th

Walmart, Berkshire Hathaway, and Costco Wholesale are the three Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks are the quantities of food, beverages and household essentials that a retail store has on hand for sale at any given time. They include both perishable items (like produce, dairy and meat) and non-perishables (such as canned goods, dry pasta and cleaning supplies). Effective grocery-stock management ensures shelves stay replenished to meet customer demand while minimizing waste from spoilage or overstocking. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.26. The company had a trading volume of 33,699,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,846,004. The company has a market capitalization of $786.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.48. Walmart has a 1-year low of $63.87 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded up $6.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $513.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,982,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,303,736. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $519.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $486.58. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $401.58 and a 1-year high of $542.07.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST stock traded up $15.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,025.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,026,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,276. The company has a market capitalization of $455.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $961.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $967.73. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $788.20 and a 1-year high of $1,078.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

