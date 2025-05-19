Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Has $58.26 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 49,146 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 3.1% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $58,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $6,936,737,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,694 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,524.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,445,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $585,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110,603 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,836,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,046 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,950,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $108.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.77. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $466.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 52.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Bernstein Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

