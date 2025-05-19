Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EPR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EPR Properties from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPR Properties

EPR Properties Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of EPR Properties stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $54.03. 80,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,375. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.26. EPR Properties has a one year low of $39.87 and a one year high of $54.25.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.05. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 28.87%. The company had revenue of $146.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. EPR Properties’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at EPR Properties

In other news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 3,900 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $210,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,216 shares in the company, valued at $443,828.32. The trade was a 32.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $161,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,321.30. This represents a 6.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,520 shares of company stock worth $502,581. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPR Properties

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EPR Properties

(Get Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.