Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Price Target Raised to $71.00 at Morgan Stanley

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PFG. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.85.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of PFG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.46. 145,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,516. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.02). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Principal Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $409,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.