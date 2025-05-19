Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Stock Price

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MGA. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Magna International from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Veritas upgraded Magna International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Magna International from $47.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magna International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.56.

Magna International Stock Performance

Shares of Magna International stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $36.43. 213,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,459. Magna International has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $47.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.88.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.66 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 2.36%. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Magna International will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 2,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 2,126.5% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Magna International in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Magna International by 131.6% during the first quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Stories

