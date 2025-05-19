Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Price Target Lowered to $1.08 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $1.80 to $1.08 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1.80 price target (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $2.40 to $1.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Akoya Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.51.

Akoya Biosciences Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of AKYA stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 16,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.75. Akoya Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $3.42.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 162.99% and a negative net margin of 66.77%. The business had revenue of $16.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akoya Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture lifted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 801,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

