Victrix Investment Advisors Invests $3.80 Million in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Victrix Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,773 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,000. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.7% of Victrix Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $409,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $3,193,000. Finally, Umpqua Bank grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 6,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $380.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.77 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The firm has a market cap of $378.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Hsbc Global Res raised Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.32.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

