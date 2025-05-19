UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Stock

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at UBS Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 65.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Monday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 9th. Raymond James set a $110.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $135.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

ANF traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.72. 308,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033,166. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.86 and its 200 day moving average is $111.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.47. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $196.99.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 46.50% and a net margin of 11.16%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.30 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 29.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 11,187 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 24,669 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at $2,320,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

