Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Globe Life from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.73.

Globe Life stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $121.67. The stock had a trading volume of 74,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Globe Life has a 1-year low of $76.55 and a 1-year high of $133.76.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.17). Globe Life had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Globe Life will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,454,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at $131,608,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 15,553.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 781,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,991,000 after acquiring an additional 776,895 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth $61,238,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth $52,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

