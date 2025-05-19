VF (NYSE:VFC) Given New $16.00 Price Target at UBS Group

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.23% from the company’s current price.

VFC has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of VF from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of VF from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of VF from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on VF from $27.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VF has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

VF stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $14.39. 1,731,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,879,166. VF has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $29.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 277,442 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 27,727 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of VF in the 1st quarter valued at about $749,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of VF by 46.2% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 152,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 48,151 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in VF during the first quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in VF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 298,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 42,065 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

