JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target to $135.00

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.00% from the stock’s previous close.

NTES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on NetEase in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NetEase from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark upped their target price on NetEase from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES traded down $1.16 on Monday, hitting $118.42. 628,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,898. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.66 and its 200 day moving average is $97.32. The company has a market capitalization of $75.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.66. NetEase has a 1-year low of $75.85 and a 1-year high of $123.56.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.16 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 28.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTES. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in NetEase by 7,698.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,817,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,897 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in NetEase by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,365,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,363 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in NetEase by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,725,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,818 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in NetEase by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,988,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in NetEase by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,668,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

