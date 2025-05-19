PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Earns Hold Rating from Benchmark

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports.

PENN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.91.

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.57. The stock had a trading volume of 505,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,213,476. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.63. PENN Entertainment has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $23.08.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,805,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 204,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

