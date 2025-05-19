Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CB. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.86.

Shares of CB stock traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $294.90. The stock had a trading volume of 231,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,816. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $288.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.66. Chubb has a 1 year low of $251.42 and a 1 year high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chubb news, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total value of $221,582.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,978.04. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total transaction of $7,498,425.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 584,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,321,922.75. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,453,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,072,097,000 after purchasing an additional 271,648 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,668,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,329,173,000 after buying an additional 91,892 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,481,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,172,194,000 after buying an additional 212,889 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,394,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,836,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,893,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,457,402,000 after acquiring an additional 131,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

