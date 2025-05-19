Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bowhead Specialty in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Bowhead Specialty from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Bowhead Specialty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bowhead Specialty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Bowhead Specialty stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.93. The company had a trading volume of 29,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,834. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.60. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.73. Bowhead Specialty has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $174.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.17 million. Research analysts forecast that Bowhead Specialty will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Bowhead Specialty news, Director Ava Schnidman bought 1,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,881.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,245.13. This trade represents a 373.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Bowhead Specialty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Bowhead Specialty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Bowhead Specialty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

