SL Green Realty Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2575 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

SL Green Realty has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. SL Green Realty has a payout ratio of -259.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $5.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.4%.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Shares of SLG traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.30. 53,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 728.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.24. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $82.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.44 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 11,506 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SLG

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.