WBI Investments LLC Buys 1,791 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

WBI Investments LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,069 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. OMC Financial Services LTD increased its holdings in Salesforce by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD now owns 11,390 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 787 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $291.00 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $268.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $279.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This is an increase from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 26.10%.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,909 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $543,263.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,599.80. The trade was a 14.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total value of $1,762,784.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,141,957.90. This represents a 16.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,527 shares of company stock worth $14,882,976 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Salesforce from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Salesforce from $310.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.62.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

