Vident Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 78.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 508,776 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,914 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 0.8% of Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $45,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $5,737,355,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $2,306,627,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,339,448 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,289,419,000 after buying an additional 6,860,189 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,020,800 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,893,079,000 after buying an additional 3,927,173 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,641,936 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,943,049,000 after buying an additional 3,550,037 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.94.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total transaction of $2,823,571.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,558,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,972,046.65. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.99, for a total value of $166,384.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 423,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,049,852.03. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,857 shares of company stock valued at $12,444,743 over the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $98.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $786.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.87 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.55.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

