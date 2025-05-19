Vienna Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 625 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,955,353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,656,078,000 after buying an additional 175,035 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,453,872 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,163,703,000 after purchasing an additional 177,321 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,224,927 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,752,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,667 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,599,867,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,938,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,988,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.18, for a total value of $2,041,607.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,415. This trade represents a 11.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,909 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $543,263.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,599.80. This trade represents a 14.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,527 shares of company stock worth $14,882,976 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $291.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.21. The company has a market capitalization of $279.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.10%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Salesforce from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.62.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

