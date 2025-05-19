Vestment Financial LLC Invests $984,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Vestment Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000. Lowe’s Companies makes up 0.8% of Vestment Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $234.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.71. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.39 and a 12 month high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.