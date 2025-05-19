Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys 11,597 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 649,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,597 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $94,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital & Planning LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 81,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,833,000 after buying an additional 13,443 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in Chevron by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 14,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.24.

Chevron Stock Down 0.2%

Chevron stock opened at $142.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.81. The firm has a market cap of $248.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 78.17%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

