Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. Acquires New Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Wealth Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. Cvfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $899,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,739.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 58,282 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $23,537,000 after purchasing an additional 55,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $404.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Tesla to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.43.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $349.98 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.41 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 171.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at $114,859,478.69. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,085,000. The trade was a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 412,623 shares of company stock valued at $115,600,501. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

