The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Wimmer Associates 1 LLC

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 38,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,168 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $1,101,000. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.54.

Shares of DIS opened at $113.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $118.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

