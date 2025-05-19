Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Has $675,000 Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $380.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.77 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $378.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.66%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HD shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.32.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

