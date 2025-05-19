Sone Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Sone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $183,902.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,745.11. The trade was a 19.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total value of $1,949,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,061,809.14. The trade was a 19.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,535 shares of company stock valued at $3,521,612 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $403.20 on Monday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $357.45 and a 12-month high of $567.26. The company has a market cap of $91.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $422.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.64.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.60 by $1.37. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $48.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.26 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELV. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $478.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $529.00 price target (down from $625.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $518.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.38.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

