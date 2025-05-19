Triglav Skladi D.O.O. Purchases Shares of 45,723 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Triglav Skladi D.O.O. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 45,723 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $23,129,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.8% of Triglav Skladi D.O.O.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $6,375,744,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,914,740,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,069,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,183,132,000 after buying an additional 2,991,470 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76,830.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,888,641 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $955,388,000 after buying an additional 1,886,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,503,671 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,807,527,000 after buying an additional 1,058,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $560.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $513.00 to $362.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $486.00.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 6.2%

NYSE UNH opened at $291.24 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $248.88 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $470.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $513.25. The stock has a market cap of $264.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 1,533 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $320.80 per share, with a total value of $491,786.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,386.40. This represents a 34.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristen Gil purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $271.17 per share, with a total value of $1,003,329.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,327.06. This represents a 3,135.59% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

