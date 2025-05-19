Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Boosted by Vivaldi Capital Management LP

Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1,305.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,276 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,620 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.2% of Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 377.3% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total value of $3,129,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $194,931. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $889,868.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,041.50. This represents a 17.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,948 shares of company stock valued at $41,548,282. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on V

Visa Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of V opened at $365.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.70 and a 52 week high of $366.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.72%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.