Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $21.69, but opened at $20.73. Lincoln Educational Services shares last traded at $21.14, with a volume of 41,087 shares traded.

Specifically, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $107,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,366.60. This represents a 5.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,722. This trade represents a 10.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

LINC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.36 million, a P/E ratio of 66.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.63.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $117.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.55 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.33%. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 259.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 24,688 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 248.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 28,275 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 91,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 25,560 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

