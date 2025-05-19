NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $24.17, but opened at $22.49. NuScale Power shares last traded at $23.88, with a volume of 2,489,781 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 26,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $623,322.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SMR shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

NuScale Power Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average is $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.62.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 1,089.32% and a negative return on equity of 72.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMR. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NuScale Power by 313.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in NuScale Power by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in NuScale Power in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

