Vident Advisory LLC Buys 74,453 Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 228.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,453 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $17,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE Aerospace Trading Up 1.1%

GE opened at $231.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.71. The company has a market capitalization of $247.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $150.20 and a 52 week high of $232.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Insider Transactions at GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. Analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.92.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

