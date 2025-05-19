Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FINGF shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Finning International in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Finning International in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Finning International in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Finning International in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Finning International in a research report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:FINGF traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $36.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,109. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average is $27.94. Finning International has a 52 week low of $23.82 and a 52 week high of $37.19.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

