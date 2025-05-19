Wedgewood Partners Inc. Sells 2,619 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions accounts for 5.1% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $26,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,179,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,789,955,000 after buying an additional 310,919 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,933,360,000 after purchasing an additional 451,172 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $1,528,949,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,030,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,400,980,000 after acquiring an additional 334,639 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $1,073,645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $423.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $421.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.28. The stock has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.77 and a 1-year high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.25.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

