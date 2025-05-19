Trustco Bank Corp N Y Cuts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.3% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 112,101 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,670,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,539,557 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 11,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $760,080.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,886,294.67. The trade was a 5.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $46,474.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,013.45. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,635 shares of company stock valued at $931,901 over the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $63.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $253.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $66.50.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.62%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

