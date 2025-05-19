Truist Financial Increases Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target to $79.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Truist Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.08.

Regency Centers Stock Down 0.5%

Regency Centers stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.41. The stock had a trading volume of 35,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,733. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.02. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $58.19 and a 12-month high of $78.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $370.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $3,674,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 110,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,102,125.24. This represents a 31.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $1,831,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,250,758.98. This represents a 15.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,977,500 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REG. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 24,003 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 4.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,090,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,056,000 after purchasing an additional 435,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth $11,925,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

